How to Bake Dark Chocolate Ganache Cookies With Cannabis-Infused Polar Caps

Cooking with cannabis can be intimidating, so Emma Levy, the chef at BlueKudu, has made it easy for us. She's created a dark chocolate cookie recipe that pairs with BlueKudu's Polar Caps bar.

All you need to do is bake the cookies, prepare the chocolate ganache topping and frost the cookies, then chop a Polar Caps bar — which has 100 milligrams of THC — into ten pieces. Place each piece on top of a single cookie for a ten milligram dose — or just sprinkle the cookies with bits of candy cane for an unmedicated treat.

Dark Chocolate Ganache Cookies

Ingredients:

Cookie dough:

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup cocoa powder

2 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup light brown sugar

1 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs, room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

Ganache topping:

2 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup crushed candy cane pieces

1 BlueKudu Polar Caps chocolate bar (100 mg)

Jacqueline Collins Photography

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line baking sheet with a piece of parchment paper.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, salt and cocoa powder together until evenly combined.

3. With a standing mixer or hand mixer, cream butter and sugar together until smooth. Add in the eggs one at a time until they're evenly incorporated. Add vanilla.

4. Gradually add flour, baking soda, salt and cocoa powder mixture in phases of three until incorporated. Be careful to not over-mix. Add the chocolate chips and mix for fifteen seconds until they're incorporated.

5. Using a tablespoon or a small ice cream scoop, portion cookie dough into balls about two inches apart on the baking sheet and slightly flatten them. Bake the cookies for eight minutes, or until set. Remember: Everyone’s oven is different. The goal is to achieve a soft, chewy cookie, so it's important to not over-bake them. Remove the cookies from the oven and let them sit on the baking sheet for one minute before moving them onto a cooling rack.

6. While the cookies are cooling, prepare the ganache topping. Pour chocolate chips into a medium bowl. Either on the stove or in the microwave, heat the cream until slightly bubbly. Pour hot cream over chocolate and let it sit for a minute to melt. Whisk together until the chocolate is completely incorporated and the ganache is shiny. With a spoon or a knife, portion as much ganache as desired on top of the cooled cookies and spread evenly. For friends who like to medicate, chop a Polar Cap bar into at least ten pieces and put one on top of each cookie: Make sure that each medicated cookie is topped with only one ten milligram square of chocolate to ensure proper dosing. For friends who don't like to medicate, sprinkle crushed candy cane pieces on top of the cookies instead.

