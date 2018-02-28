Enjoy a Night Inside With These Five Funky Hybrids

Whether we're trying to save money or just saving energy, plenty of us find ourselves spending a night in after a day off. But, hey, there's nothing wrong with vegging out on Netflix and a frozen pizza every once in a while. So draw the blinds, lower the lights and clean out that bong, because we're getting baked tonight on any one of these five mighty hybrids:

Alien Dream

The relaxing high will eventually lull you to sleep if you consume it after a long day, but that same high can also make you amenable to entertainment and easy conversation if you’re already energetic. Mental anguish and sleeping and eating disorders can all be treated by the calming effects of Alien Dream.

Ogre Herbert Fuego

Ogre

Ogre’s effects hit the body and mind simultaneously, and that combination can eat the wit of the inexperienced. But unless you’re power-ripping through bowl after bowl, Ogre is a gentle strain with a gentle comedown, good for any creative project or specific task. Don’t try to do too much at once, though, because focus is delicate with this one.

Cactus Breath Herbert Fuego

Cactus Breath

Like its smell and flavor, Cactus Breath’s effects can be hard to figure out the first time around. The strain’s indica genetics don’t seem to hold up with the initial sativa burst of enthusiasm and energy, which is accompanied by stupid grins and a lack of focus — but beware the indica comedown. The hybrid high is great for stress and sleeping and eating disorders, as well as creative lulls and intense boredom.

Hazelnut Cream Herbert Fuego

Hazelnut Cream

Be prepared for a specific but enjoyable Haze high. With an amplified potency thanks to its Cookies influence, Hazelnut Cream can be both euphoric and disorienting after one or two hits. Low-tolerance users are likely to experience the standard absent-minded effects of hungry, happy, sleepy — and so will potheads. Medical patients have used it for anxiety, eating issues and stress disorders, as well as minor pain.

Frankenberry Herbert Fuego

Frankenberry

Expect an even-keeled high that relaxes more than it energizes. Despite its calming nature, Frankenberry enables users to maintain focus while enhancing creativity, making it ideal for a number of at-home projects. The strain has been known to make users anti-social, however, especially after the peak high is over. Frankenberry’s medical benefits include treating nausea, insomnia, muscle tension and stress.

