Ask a Stoner: Can I Make Cannabutter With My Instant Pot?

Dear Stoner: My pot-hating roommate just got an Instapot, and she won’t shut up about it. How can I make weed butter in this thing?

El Barto

Dear Barto: Making cannabutter in slow-cookers or on low stovetop heat are among the preferred methods, as the low heat requires less monitoring to avoid the boiling temperatures that kill THC. Pressure cookers, which are essentially less-user-friendly Instant Pots, reach temperatures of 250 degrees Fahrenheit and present more of a risk than stovetops or slow-cookers — but I appreciate your millennial approach.

