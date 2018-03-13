 


Ask a Stoner: Can I Make Cannabutter With My Instant Pot?
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Can I Make Cannabutter With My Instant Pot?

Herbert Fuego | March 13, 2018 | 7:10am
AA

Dear Stoner: My pot-hating roommate just got an Instapot, and she won’t shut up about it. How can I make weed butter in this thing?
El Barto

Dear Barto: Making cannabutter in slow-cookers or on low stovetop heat are among the preferred methods, as the low heat requires less monitoring to avoid the boiling temperatures that kill THC. Pressure cookers, which are essentially less-user-friendly Instant Pots, reach temperatures of 250 degrees Fahrenheit and present more of a risk than stovetops or slow-cookers — but I appreciate your millennial approach.

THC will begin vaporizing before heat reaches 250 degrees, but not at an astounding rate, so you could theoretically cook the butter for 20 to 25 minutes without damaging the potency too much. You’d have to add at least two cups of water for every cup of butter, though (it’ll separate in the fridge later) to make sure that the mix doesn’t boil over. The butter will definitely cook faster than in a Crockpot, giving fresh meaning to the name “Instapot.” Still, you can make cannabutter with similar potency and less hassle on the stove in just thirty minutes — but she’s your annoying roommate, not mine.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

