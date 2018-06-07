Ask a Stoner: How Can I Invest in Marijuana Companies?

Dear Stoner: I want to invest in legal weed. When will brands of weed or weed accessories be on the stock market?

Kathleen

Dear Kathleen: Some of them already are, but there’s a catch. More than one catch, actually: On June 5, Governor John Hickenlooper just vetoed a bill that would have allowed publicly traded companies to invest in Colorado cannabis businesses.

Because cannabis is still illegal at the federal level, most licensed pot businesses — growing, dispensary, extracting and edibles companies — aren't on the stock market in America. While some dispensaries in California and Oregon have taken the plunge and gone public, most potrepreneurs are exploring more cautionary steps until they're certain Uncle Sam won't shut them down.