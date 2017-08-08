 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Ask a Stoner: Is There an Age Requirement to Buy CBD Products?EXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Is There an Age Requirement to Buy CBD Products?

Herbert Fuego | August 8, 2017 | 5:30am
AA

Dear Stoner: Does someone have to be eighteen to buy CBD products? What if they’re made from hemp? I see some in dispensaries and others in regular stores.
J.W.

Dear J.W.: Cannabidiol (CBD) products made from plants grown in a licensed marijuana cultivation can only be purchased at dispensaries, which are open to adults 21 and up and medical patients. However, a cannabis plant with no more than 0.3 percent THC is considered hemp by the federal government, so products from that plant can be sold in all fifty states. Despite their low THC content, hemp plants can still be rich in CBD. Although there are concerns about the long-term effects of hemp-derived CBD, and completely removing THC from medication isn’t always the right therapeutic decision, it’s great to at least see some form of CBD available to patients in non-legalized states.

Related Stories

You can find hemp CBD products at a variety of health stores, food markets and trendy boutiques, as well as smoke and vape shops that sell vaporizer cartridges with CBD oil. There’s no law against selling any of those, including vaporizer cartridges, to minors, but it’s still up to the business. Most smoke shops don’t even allow minors inside, and some require that you be 21 or older to buy CBD products.

“Online, however, is open season,” notes cannabis public-relations expert Emalee Hyde, who counts hemp-CBD vaporizer company Veedverks among her clients. “Any six-year-old with access to Mom and Dad’s account could order hemp-derived CBD.”

Have a question for our Stoner? E-mail marijuana@westword.com or call the potline at 303-­293­-2222.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >