 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Reader: After Jeff Sesh-ons? Jared Kush-ner!
PBS NewsHour YouTube Channel

Reader: After Jeff Sesh-ons? Jared Kush-ner!

Westword Staff | February 18, 2018 | 9:06am
AA

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has now been commemorated with a strain: Jeff Sesh-ons, a sativa-leaning hybrid of Jet Fuel and Bio Diesel created by Denver dispensary Medicine Man.  "We have a little fun with some strains occasionally," explains Bradley Roddy, director of retail operations for Medicine Man. They definitely had fun with this one, and readers are just piling it on. Says Lisa: 

The strain that's old, overpriced, harsh and tasteless.

Adds Sarah: 

The effects should induce dullness and the ability to be completely useless. Obviously an indica strain.

Suggests Brandon: 

If it's named after this little uneducated, reefer-madness ass goblin.... it must be that strain of cannabis that you have to shoot into your arm, while in an alley and eating dead babies.

Comments Victor:

 So "Jeff Sessions" can be bought at dispensary? Justice!

And Adam concludes with this zinger:

 Jared Kush-ner is next.

Keep reading for more coverage of Jeff Sessions...and Jeff Sesh-ons.

Reader: After Jeff Sesh-ons? Jared Kush-ner!
Brandon Marshall

"Cory Gardner Lifts Some Nominee Holds as Talks Continue With Justice"

Reader: After Jeff Sesh-ons? Jared Kush-ner!
Jacqueline Collins

"Colorado Politicians Continue to Defend Industry From Jeff Sessions"

Reader: After Jeff Sesh-ons? Jared Kush-ner!
Westword

"Medicine Man Dispensary Names Strain After Jeff Sessions"
Jeff Sesh-ons is an approximately 80/20 sativa-indica hybrid, according to Bradley Roddy, one that gives users a strong head high with an energetic buzz. The strain's Bio Diesel influence takes some of the funky Diesel notes away from the potent Jet Fuel for a more mellow flavor, he adds.

But hurry if you want to try it. Medicine Man's Denver location is the only dispensary carrying Jeff Sesh-ons, and once it's out of stock, it's gone for good. "We used to ask: What would last longer, the Jeff Sesh-ons on the shelf or the one in the White House?" Roddy jokes. "It looks like whoever bet on the Jeff in the White House is going to win this one, unfortunately."

What do you think of Medicine Man's move? Of Jeff Sessions in general? Post a comment or email marijuana@westword.com.

Popular Stories

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >