Jeff Sessions Says Justice Still Discussing Federal Pot Enforcement

United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions continues to make remarks that alarm state-legalized pot industries and consumers across the country. During a press conference on Wednesday, November 29, announcing new grants and Drug Enforcement Administration projects to combat the national opioid crisis, Sessions told reporters that the Department of Justice is looking at ways to increase federal enforcement against cannabis use, something he called "detrimental" to the country.

"We’re working on that very hard right now. We had meetings yesterday and talked about it at some length,” he replied when a reporter asked about 2013's Cole Memorandum – a set of guidelines from the Obama Administration designed to give federal prosecutors clarity on how to operate in states that have legalized retail cannabis. Those comments came just a little more than two weeks after Sessions said that the DOJ wouldn't interfere with Obama-era protections for state cannabis programs.