Sessions Says Obama-Era Legal Protections for Pot Still in Effect

United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified in front of a House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, November 14, for more than four hours, answering questions about alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, Planned Parenthood and his department's investigation of black extremist groups. Sessions's comments in response to those queries all created headlines, but there was one more hot-button issue he couldn't avoid: pot.

Despite the AG's public disdain for legalizing marijuana, he conceded that the United States Department of Justice wouldn't interfere with state cannabis programs. “Our policy is the same, really, fundamentally, as the Holder-Lynch policy, which is that the federal law remains in effect and a state can legalize marijuana for its law- enforcement purposes," he told Ohio Representative Steve Chabot. "But it still remains illegal with regard to federal purposes.”

Sessions was grilled several times regarding his beliefs about legal pot and how his department plans to deal with it. Tennessee Congressman Stephen Cohen, alluding to the Rohrabacher-Farr Amendment – a provision that prevents the Justice Department from using federal funding to undermine state pot programs – asked if Sessions and the Justice Department would "abide by congressional appropriations and limitations" on cannabis enforcement.