Jeffco Schools Get $825,000 in Pot-Tax Revenue for Social Health

Jefferson County Public Schools was awarded $825,164 by the Colorado State Board of Education last week as part of an effort to support emotional and social health among students — and marijuana paid for it. The money came from the School Health Professionals Grant Program, a state initiative that uses marijuana tax revenue to pay for school health professionals across Colorado.

In an August 22 announcement, Jeffco Public Schools said it will use the funds over the next three years to hire six social and emotional learning specialists for elementary schools as well as three full-time nurses for high schools, all of which are new positions. “Early, consistent intervention is critical to student physical and emotional health,” Jeffco Public Schools Chief Student Success Officer Kevin Carroll said in announcing the funds. “As educators, we understand and value that the social and emotional well-being of our students, as well as their physical health, directly impacts their ability to fully access learning opportunities.”