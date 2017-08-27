 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Reader: Hickenlooper Didn't Support 64, But He's Doing Right by Marijuana Now
State of Colorado

Reader: Hickenlooper Didn't Support 64, But He's Doing Right by Marijuana Now

Westword Staff | August 27, 2017 | 8:18am
AA

Late last month, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions finally replied to a letter that four governors of states that had legalized recreational marijuana had sent him back in April, asking him to respect states' rights and the work that their states had done to regulate the industry. And no state has done more than Colorado, as Governor John Hickenlooper pointed out in the lengthy response that he and Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman sent to Sessions this week, refuting the attorney general's letter point by point.

Readers appreciated the comprehensiveness of Colorado's response. Says Richard: 

It's why I like Hickenlooper. He was against pot legalization. The people were for it. He did his best to make sure it worked and now with data in hand he sides with arguments that legalization's pluses add up over the negatives. The ability to work on an issue despite your own views against and then to readjust your thinking based on new data is the type of people we need as our heads of government.

Adds Nicholas: 

Get out of the way, government!

Concludes Leon:

 Legalization is working just fine.

Keep reading for some of our recent coverage of Jeff Sessions and marijuana, as well as the letters that Hickenlooper sent to the Attorney General:

Reader: Hickenlooper Didn't Support 64, But He's Doing Right by Marijuana Now (2)
U.S. Department of Agriculture

Has Colorado Gone to Pot? Not According to Governor Hickenlooper!

Reader: Hickenlooper Didn't Support 64, But He's Doing Right by Marijuana Now (3)
PBS NewsHour YouTube

Jeff Sessions Finally Responds to John Hickenlooper's Marijuana Letter

Reader: Hickenlooper Didn't Support 64, But He's Doing Right by Marijuana Now (4)
Politico Facebook

John Hickenlooper Talks Jeff Sessions, Pot Industry and Opiods With Politico

Reader: Hickenlooper Didn't Support 64, But He's Doing Right by Marijuana Now (5)
Kate McKee Simmons

John Hickenlooper, Three More Governors With Legal Pot Send Letter to Jeff Sessions

Popular Stories

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >