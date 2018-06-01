These Joint Bubblers Will Make You Toke With Sophistication

Living in Colorado, it's hard to think of more things I really need for smoking weed. It's like being a rich kid on Christmas: I'll take whatever shiny toy you want to give me, but I've got all the bases covered, and then some.

Or so I thought, until this spoiled stoner came across joint bubblers.

Before I get too deep into this, I need to say that smoking joints or blunts never gets boring. In fact, it's the most orally pleasing (that's right) way to puff. It's fun to roll them up, they create more of a social bond than pipes or bongs and, let's face it, they look cooler. But what if you could combine the pleasure of a water-filtered hit and the slow, consistent burn of a joint?