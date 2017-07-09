Reader: Eighty Years of Prohibition Has Not Stopped Anything!

Westword

The Trump administration has ordered members of the Justice Department’s Task Force on Crime Reduction and Public Safety to "undertake a review of existing policies" regarding federal marijuana law enforcement, among other things. The group's report is due this month, and the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws is concerned that it may be based on a list produced by the Heritage Foundation on eleven ways the administration of President Donald Trump can shut down legal cannabis. And that wouldn't surprise some readers. Says Jeffery:

First off, the jury on whether marijuana is bad or not is over. The Chinese medicine men who proclaimed marijuana an analgesic pain reliever in 4000 BC should be a cue to our current FDA administrators. Nevertheless, the federal government will not be able to stop the flow of marijuana grown within our borders so long as it is grown within our borders. Closets and basements and garages have grown more marijuana than Mexico. It's time for the government to tax and responsibly own up to the fact that marijuana works for chronic pain relief.



Adds Jimmy:



The desire to steal the people's freedom is against the American ideal. These people need to pull their heads out of their asses. Regulation works; prohibition exacerbates everything. Cannabis is not going away. In eighty years of prohibition, it has not stopped anything. In fact, even in states that haven't legalized at all cannabis is available to anyone with money...including children. Regulated states have a stagnant number of underaged users. In prohibition states, they can't even tell you who or how much is used. This will be counterproductive for the country. In other words, completely stupid! Trump will not accomplish much of anything waiting on his impeachment. He has no mandate that means anything; only a small percentage of the country supports his idiocy.



What do you think the Justice Department task force will say in its review?

