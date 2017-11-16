Ask a Stoner: Why Is the Hemp Industry Big in Kentucky?

Dear Stoner: Why is hemp so big in Kentucky? I understand why it'd be legal in Colorado, but not the South. I didn't even know it was legal to grow in Kentucky.

Dear Quentin: Kentucky had a history with hemp long before the recent wave of cannabis legalization. It was the country’s leading producer of hemp throughout the nineteenth century, and nearly all of the nation's hemp was grown in the state’s bluegrass region after the Civil War, according to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.