Why Colorado Tokers Love Kong

If the pantheon of original cannabis strains named after primates were an Olympic event, Gorilla Glue would undoubtedly get the gold, and Grape Ape would take a strong and solidified silver. While the bronze slot might be up for debate, my vote for the next medal winner would be Kong, the hairy wonder of the pot world.

The hybrid's complex effects and classic genetics have provided me dozens of stress-free evenings since college, and I'm happy to see it at more dispensaries lately. Introduced on a wide scale by Holy Smoke Seeds, Kong is a cross between White Russian and Motivation, a little-known strain with Sensi Star and Warlock genetics. The lineage carries a mix of Afghani, AK 47 and Skunk influences, making for one of the easier indica-dominant highs out there, despite the numerous ancestors. Kong has also produced some moderately popular spinoffs, such as Danky Kong and Goldfinger, but it has no relation to Walking Raven's Hong Kong Diesel or even King Kong. The classics in Kong's background create a full-bodied roster of pungent skunky, woody, tart and hash notes sure to please any toker who constantly opines about the good ol' days. If the chill high doesn't win over your parents as they ease back into smoking, Kong’s old-school flavors are sure to get their attention.