Ask a Stoner: Is Labor Day Like 4/20 for Dispensaries?

Dear Stoner: I hear that Labor Day is a big stoner holiday. Is that true? What deals are out there?

Susie Q

Dear Susie: I’ve never heard of my fellow potheads getting more excited to puff on Labor Day than on any other day that ends with a Y. However, the numbers show that Labor Day is one of the biggest weekends of the year for retail cannabis. According to BDS Analytics, Colorado dispensary sales between Friday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend in 2016 reached $17.3 million, good enough to rate as the highest-selling weekend of the year, and 18 percent higher than the weekend spanning July 4.