Legal Cannabis Facing Pushback From New, Vocal Opponents

As the clock hit 6 p.m. on Monday, November 6, at the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Denver, some of Colorado's most prominent advocates of recreational cannabis legalization celebrated the fifth anniversary of Amendment 64's passage. Members of the Marijuana Policy Project, one of the country's biggest proponents for legalizing cannabis, enjoyed the night as they spoke about their past victories and the challenges to come both in Colorado and elsewhere.

Little did many of them know that just a few hours earlier, the same hotel had been the site of a new group meeting to discuss how to undo Amendment 64: The Marijuana Accountability Coalition, which has vowed to "push back on the recreational marijuana industry." The group's founder, Justin Luke, has been in long-term recovery from substance abuse since 2007, and says he feels that disapproval of commercial cannabis has been steadily growing since the industry opened for business in Colorado in January 2014.

"The primary reason I started this is that I'm a dad," Luke explains. "I live in Lowry and used to live in Park Hill, and our family's life has been impacted since legalization has happened. There's no secret plan here. Now you've got people smoking outdoors, at events and in hotels."