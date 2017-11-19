Reader: Are We Better Off With Legal Pot? Yes!

While the supporters of Amendment 64 have been celebrating the fifth anniversary of the 2012 vote that legalized recreational marijuana in Colorado, other groups are continuing to campaign against cannabis, including the Marijuana Accountability Coalition, which paid for an anti-pot billboard downtown this month that asked this question: Are you better off than you were five years ago? Answers Jeremy:

Why yes, yes I am. And so is society at large. Sorry, guys, the facts and science aren't on your side on this one.

Responds Angela:

No. Traffic sucks, too many people moved here, housing is ridiculous, and wages have not kept up.

Comments Ben:

Stupid anti-pot conservatives, stop forcing your ideals and opinions on the rest of us...just like you do with everything else. If you don't like it, you can move to a city or state that doesn't allow it.



Says Andrew:

I don't partake, but I definitely think we are better off as a state. I have followed the bumpy road, and we are definitely better off.



Responds Paul:

Legalization was a huge mistake. Things were much better when we were just medical. We had better rights as patients when it was only medical. Now we've been out-regulated from producing our own medicine because they expect us to go to dispensaries so that they can continue capitalizing on us by extracting more tax dollars.

Concludes Anthony:

Personally, I don't see it as being about pros and cons. Of course there were problems created by legal marijuana. But that's not the point; the point is that the government should have never outlawed it in the first place, and certainly shouldn't be allowed to imprison people and ruin their lives over it. Of course it caused issues, but so do alcohol, cigarettes, junk food, soda and countless other things that in a perfect society wouldn't exist, but they do and it's up to the individual to decide if they want to make that choice.



What do you think? Has legalization harmed the medical industry, or are cannabis consumers better off with legalized marijuana? Is the state in general better off?

