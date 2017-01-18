menu

Lighthouse Cannabis Project Filming Live Performances at Marijuana Grow

Jeff Sessions "Skillfully Evasive" During Confirmation Hearing


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Lighthouse Cannabis Project Filming Live Performances at Marijuana Grow

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 6:07 a.m.
By Kate McKee Simmons
Electric Beethoven at Terrapin Care Station.
Electric Beethoven at Terrapin Care Station.
Lighthouse Cannabis Project
A A

Lighthouse Cannabis Project launched last June as an initiative of CID Entertainment, with a goal of hosting sightseeing tours. But now it has a new project: music sessions in grows.

"We wanted to bring cannabis and music together in the most literal way possible and actually have musicians play in the grow," says CID's Kobi Waldfogel, who has a passion for music and event production. "It's something we'd been kicking around since we started developing partnerships in the cannabis industry."

Related Stories

Waldfogel is the city's event-planning member on the Social Consumption Advisory Council, and he's leveraging his entertainment contacts to bring them into cannabis spaces, starting with Reed Mathis & Electric Beethoven at Terrapin Care Station.

Playing a Lighthouse session at Terrapin is similar to performing at a radio station, Waldfogel says; the musicians come to the grow and play a set. But the audience is different: A 1962 study by Dr. T.C. Singh found that music, especially classical music, could stimulate plant growth. And while stimulating plants is not the project's primary goal, Waldfogel says that it can't hurt to expose the plants to live music.

And it doesn't hurt the performers, either. "It's a fascinating opportunity for musicians," says Zac Cohen, co-founder of Blank Space Media. "They respect cannabis as a creative tool. They spend weeks at a time touring and have a lot of physical pains on the road. Cannabis is a way of not having to rely on alcohol or pain meds. This is to support physical wellness as well as creative."

To see more of Electric Beethoven, visit Lighthouse Cannabis Project's YouTube page.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >