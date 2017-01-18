Lighthouse Cannabis Project Filming Live Performances at Marijuana Grow

Electric Beethoven at Terrapin Care Station. Lighthouse Cannabis Project

Lighthouse Cannabis Project launched last June as an initiative of CID Entertainment, with a goal of hosting sightseeing tours. But now it has a new project: music sessions in grows.

"We wanted to bring cannabis and music together in the most literal way possible and actually have musicians play in the grow," says CID's Kobi Waldfogel, who has a passion for music and event production. "It's something we'd been kicking around since we started developing partnerships in the cannabis industry."

Waldfogel is the city's event-planning member on the Social Consumption Advisory Council, and he's leveraging his entertainment contacts to bring them into cannabis spaces, starting with Reed Mathis & Electric Beethoven at Terrapin Care Station.

Playing a Lighthouse session at Terrapin is similar to performing at a radio station, Waldfogel says; the musicians come to the grow and play a set. But the audience is different: A 1962 study by Dr. T.C. Singh found that music, especially classical music, could stimulate plant growth. And while stimulating plants is not the project's primary goal, Waldfogel says that it can't hurt to expose the plants to live music.

And it doesn't hurt the performers, either. "It's a fascinating opportunity for musicians," says Zac Cohen, co-founder of Blank Space Media. "They respect cannabis as a creative tool. They spend weeks at a time touring and have a lot of physical pains on the road. Cannabis is a way of not having to rely on alcohol or pain meds. This is to support physical wellness as well as creative."

To see more of Electric Beethoven, visit Lighthouse Cannabis Project's YouTube page.

