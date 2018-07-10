Ask a Stoner: Should I Mail Weed to My Hotel?

Dear Stoner: I'm traveling to Aruba soon with my wife and children, and don't want to smuggle any weed. I was thinking of mailing a gram of hash to myself at my hotel instead of looking for it on the streets. Bad idea?

James

Dear James: Been there, my friend. Flying with or shipping cannabis domestically is one thing (and still very, very illegal), but international trips are a whole different risk. First, you have United States Customs and Border Protection to deal with, then the federal agencies of wherever your visiting. And even though Aruba is owned by the Netherlands, it’s no Amsterdam. You don’t want to get caught with weed when abroad, even if you’re white.