 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Ask a Stoner: I Accidentally Ate an Edible. When Can I Breastfeed?EXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: I Accidentally Ate an Edible. When Can I Breastfeed?

Herbert Fuego | May 24, 2018 | 6:49am
AA

Dear Stoner: I just had a baby and accidentally ate part of an edible. I currently breastfeed; when would it be out of my system so I can feed my baby?
Brittany

Ask a Stoner: I Accidentally Ate an Edible. When Can I Breastfeed?
Westword archive

Dear Brittany: As I tell anyone with medical questions, I’m a stoner, not a doctor — so I can’t tell you when it’s safe to breastfeed your baby. Unfortunately, research on the impacts of cannabis on consumers who breastfeed is extremely limited, according to Cannabis Clinicians Colorado, an organization of health-care professionals advocating for more studies focusing on medical marijuana. As CCC founder Martha Montemayor is quick to point out, only one clinical trial has been done on the matter, and it studied just one woman in Jamaica in the early ’90s.

The study showed that marijuana, which bonds to fat cells, can be stored in a mother’s breast milk — but whether it does so in a concentrated enough dose to affect a child is still up for debate.

Bottom line: Be safe, and don’t make any decisions without consulting your doctor.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >