Ask a Stoner: Pot, Mangoes...and CBD-Induced Dick Cancer?

Dear Stoner: How do mangoes and marijuana interact? I heard that mango will either do something with dopamine or potentiate the weed. Also, if one were to hypothetically use CBD oil regularly in place of lotion for masturbating, would one be at risk of getting dick cancer?

Cheesy Cheesy

Dear Double Cheese: Let’s tackle the mangoes first. Some users believe that eating a mango or drinking mango juice around an hour before smoking will increase and elongate a high — but what supports that? Well, some scientists believe that terpenes — compounds responsible for smells and flavors in certain fruits and plants — affect the way that your brain reacts to cannabis and that they’re what’s really responsible for the varying highs of cannabis, not indica or sativa designations. Mangoes, lemongrass and hops, among other plants, are heavy with a terpene called myrcene. Responsible for creating the earthy, grainy flavors of soil and cloves, myrcene is also the most common terpene in cannabis. It has been shown to aid in pain relief and sleeping; a study published in the British Journal of Pharmacology indicated that the terpene increases pain reduction and muscle relaxation when paired with THC, and can even act as a hypnotic sedative in high enough doses.

As for your second question: No. Just...no. You should tug less and get out more.