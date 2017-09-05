Ask a Stoner: What Type of Weed Won't Kill My Memory?

Dear Stoner: Is there any type of weed available that won’t screw with my memory?

Mary

Dear Mary: It depends on what you consider “weed.” Multiple scientific studies have shown that THC can affect short-term memory and recollecting experiences while high — something many users are likely to agree with based on their own experiences. However, studies on old mice have shown that THC can help restore cognitive abilities in aging brains, and other peer-reviewed reports have shown that cannabinoids can help restore damage done by Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

Marijuana has shown to affect brain development in young people, but can help restore damage done from degenerative diseases in older brains. Westword archive