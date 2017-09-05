Ask a Stoner: What Type of Weed Won't Kill My Memory?

Dear Stoner: Is there any type of weed available that won’t screw with my memory?
Mary
Dear Mary: It depends on what you consider “weed.” Multiple scientific studies have shown that THC can affect short-term memory and recollecting experiences while high — something many users are likely to agree with based on their own experiences. However, studies on old mice have shown that THC can help restore cognitive abilities in aging brains, and other peer-reviewed reports have shown that cannabinoids can help restore damage done by Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.
|
Marijuana has shown to affect brain development in young people, but can help restore damage done from degenerative diseases in older brains.
Westword archive
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Many weed products available nowadays are high on CBD and low on or completely devoid of THC, however. CBD has been proven to decrease inflammation, including in the brain, without the psychoactive effects and memory impairment of THC. The higher the CBD content, the less your memory will be affected.
Have a question for our Stoner? Email marijuana@westword.com or call the potline at 303-293-2222.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!