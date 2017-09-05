 


Ask a Stoner: What Type of Weed Won't Kill My Memory?EXPAND
Ask a Stoner: What Type of Weed Won't Kill My Memory?

Herbert Fuego | September 5, 2017 | 5:55am
Dear Stoner: Is there any type of weed available that won’t screw with my memory?
Mary

Dear Mary: It depends on what you consider “weed.” Multiple scientific studies have shown that THC can affect short-term memory and recollecting experiences while high — something many users are likely to agree with based on their own experiences. However, studies on old mice have shown that THC can help restore cognitive abilities in aging brains, and other peer-reviewed reports have shown that cannabinoids can help restore damage done by Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

Marijuana has shown to affect brain development in young people, but can help restore damage done from degenerative diseases in older brains.
Many weed products available nowadays are high on CBD and low on or completely devoid of THC, however. CBD has been proven to decrease inflammation, including in the brain, without the psychoactive effects and memory impairment of THC. The higher the CBD content, the less your memory will be affected.

Have a question for our Stoner? Email marijuana@westword.com or call the potline at 303-293-2222.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

