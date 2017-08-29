Ask a Stoner: Does Nug Size Matter?

Dear Stoner: My question is about the different forms of weed. I recently bought a half-ounce, and the weed was in balls the size of marbles; they were too small to be buds. Why was it like this?
R. Holmes
Dear Holmes: Size guy, eh? Marijuana buds can come in more shapes and sizes than you think. A bag full of marbles isn’t ideal for an entire half-ounce (it’s a sign that your dealer or dispensary pawned off its small buds on you), but those buds can still burn the same as any banana-sized nug would — and they’ll probably ask how your day went, too. For me, nugs are about substance and stem ratio. As long as your pebble buds aren’t thin, larfy and overtaken by stems, size isn’t a big deal.
Strains like Girl Scout Cookies or certain OGs have been known to produce smaller, rounder buds at the bottom of the plant, which is most likely where your half-ounce came from. Sure, the trichome production isn’t quite as strong because they didn’t get as much light as the buds on top, but you could’ve asked for a small discount...if you’d had the marbles.
Have a question for our Stoner? E-mail marijuana@westword.com or call the potline at 303-293-2222.
