 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Ask a Stoner: Does Nug Size Matter?EXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Does Nug Size Matter?

Herbert Fuego | August 29, 2017 | 5:30am
AA

Dear Stoner: My question is about the different forms of weed. I recently bought a half-ounce, and the weed was in balls the size of marbles; they were too small to be buds. Why was it like this?
R. Holmes

Related Stories


Dear Holmes: Size guy, eh? Marijuana buds can come in more shapes and sizes than you think. A bag full of marbles isn’t ideal for an entire half-ounce (it’s a sign that your dealer or dispensary pawned off its small buds on you), but those buds can still burn the same as any banana-sized nug would — and they’ll probably ask how your day went, too. For me, nugs are about substance and stem ratio. As long as your pebble buds aren’t thin, larfy and overtaken by stems, size isn’t a big deal.

Ask a Stoner: Does Nug Size Matter?
Flickr user Sean MacEntee

Strains like Girl Scout Cookies or certain OGs have been known to produce smaller, rounder buds at the bottom of the plant, which is most likely where your half-ounce came from. Sure, the trichome production isn’t quite as strong because they didn’t get as much light as the buds on top, but you could’ve asked for a small discount...if you’d had the marbles.

Have a question for our Stoner? E-mail marijuana@westword.com or call the potline at 303-­293-­2222.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >