Ask a Stoner: What Are Sugar Leaves?

Dear Stoner: What are sugar leaves? Are they for smoking or eating? I'm embarrassed to ask the budtender.

Meredith

Dear Meredith: I’m guessing you first came across the term on a dispensary menu or while talking with a pot-shop employee, so don’t feel bad about asking a budtender to explain. Potheads tend to get lost in their lingo, and the ganja jargon can get thick. Sugar leaves are the leaves on the marijuana plant close to the plant’s flowers, or buds. The flower is where the plant’s trichome production takes place, so that’s where all the cannabinoids — THC, CBD, CBN, etc. — are located.