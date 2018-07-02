Cannabis Calendar for July: Walking, Dining and Learning With Weed

Summertime, and the living is easy...especially in Colorado, where the scenery is stunning and recreational weed is legal. Keep reading for our cannabis calendar for July.



Marijuana: What the Real Estate Broker Needs to Know

Tuesday, July 3, 2 to 3 p.m.

The Ranch Building

11859 Pecos Street, Westminster

Keller Williams Preferred Realty will host an educational seminar for real estate brokers curious about the legal issues they could face as a result of cannabis legalization. Topics will include protective leases, legal liability and cannabis laws. Tickets are $15 at Eventbrite.

Good Meds Homeless Drive

Tuesday, July 10, 3 to 6 p.m.

Good Meds Cultivation Headquarters

845 Navajo Street

Good Meds dispensary is asking anyone with spare clothes, toiletries, packaged food, bottled water and sunscreen to donate to its homeless drive at its cultivation in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. Cannabis vendors will be present to show off new products at the open house. Learn more by calling the Good Meds Lakewood (303-238-1253) or Englewood (303-761-9170) locations.

Kegs & Kush: A Weed and Beer Walking Tour

Friday, July 13, 1:30 p.m.

Location shared upon registration

There's no shortage of skunky smells or sudsy glasses in the RiNo District, where breweries and dispensaries abound. Now, the folks at My 420 Tours have combined two of Colorado's greatest loves for its Kegs & Kush tour. Starting at Tetra 9, a members-only pot lounge, guests will visit nearby pot shops and then walk to the area's hottest breweries for tours and sample flights. The first session takes place Friday, July 13, at a meeting point shared upon registration, and will continue every Wednesday through Saturday; each $29 ticket includes a one-day membership to the lounge.

NORML Summer Camp 2018

Friday, July 13, through Sunday, July 15

Park County location shared upon registration

Go back to camp with the Denver chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws and CannaVenture, a pot-infused hiking group. The gathering will take place in a private campsite in Guffey, which will be shared upon registration. Activities include arts and crafts, cannabis education, cornhole, bocce ball, yoga, campfire, hikes and much more — all of which are consumption-friendly. To request a ticket (21+), email cannaventurecrew@gmail.com.

Keep reading for more events this summer.

A man takes a dab during a private party held by Mason Jar Event Group. Jacqueline Collins

Vangst Cannabis Career Fair

Wednesday, July 18, 3 to 7 p.m.

Exdo Event Center

1399 35th Street

Over fifty licensed cannabis businesses and ancillary pot companies will be at the Exdo Event Center to hire pot industry professionals. Areas for hire include cultivation, extraction, lab staff, retail, management, finance, sales, customer outreach, IT, human resources, marketing and more. Tickets are $10.

Future of Cannabis Summer Pitch-a-thon

Thursday, July 19, 3 to 6 p.m.

Cultivated Synergy

2901 Walnut Street

See new and up-and-coming cannabis companies pitch their business for capital at Leaf Wire's pitch party. Judges of the presentations include Brian Vicente of law firm Vicente Sederberg and Wana Brands CEO Nancy Whiteman. Light drinks and appetizers will be served at 5 p.m., after the pitches take place. The event is free to attend.

High Society Supper Club One-Year Anniversary

Saturday, July 21, 6 p.m.

Location shared upon registration

Cannabis-infused supper club High Society is celebrating its one-year anniversary in Denver, bringing along chef Zach Holmes, a cash bar and local artists and musicians for one of its biggest pot-infused meals yet. After requesting the event's password on the group's Facebook page, facebook.com/highsocietysupperclubdenver, guests will be directed to the ticketing website, where they can purchase passes and learn the venue's address. Tickets (21+) are $50 until July 9, after which they go up to $75.

The Green Industry Affair

Tuesday, July 24, 8 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

2637 Welton Street

Advocates of legal cannabis, outdoor conservation and policy development are gathering together to benefit Colorado Carbon Fund, an organization working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The event will feature a performance from rock duo BoomBox, and educational talks from author Hunter Lovins and other environmental educators. Tickets (16+) are $40; VIP passes, available for $75, include meet-and-greets with BoomBox and Lovins.

Trusted Adults: A Pathway to Marijuana Prevention

Tuesday, August 7, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

University of Colorado Denver Student Commons Building

1201 Larimer Street

The Denver Partnership for Youth Success will hold a one-day seminar in August for "back-to-school professional development," according to the organization, in which attendees will learn about cannabis research and issues and "build expertise around being a trusted adult who can support youth in making healthy decisions." The conference will include a lineup of to-be-announced keynote speakers, and breakfast and lunch will be provided. Attendance is free, but you must register at Eventbrite.



