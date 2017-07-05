Ask a Stoner: Where Can I Find Weed-Friendly Yoga?

Westword

Dear Stoner: It feels really good to do yoga after I smoke sometimes. Are there any weed-friendly yoga studios in Denver?

Emmy Pittsnoggle

Dear Dry Emmy: There should be soon, since Denver’s public pot-consumption rules and regulations were officially released at the end of June. Qualified restaurants (with no liquor license), art galleries, coffee shops and yoga studios can apply for a city permit to build a private area for social cannabis consumption. The city will start looking at applications in August, and you could see businesses with consumption areas within a few months.

Yoga and pot? That's no stretch. Lindsey Bartlett

Until then, look for private yoga sessions and retreats in Colorado that incorporate cannabis. Twisted Sister hosts cannabis-infused weekend retreats in the mountains that include lodging and transportation, and various groups around town hold one-off yoga classes that allow pot. Because the classes are 21-and-up and held in private establishments, attendees can bring their own cannabis to consume...but don’t expect to be able to buy any.

