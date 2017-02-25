menu

Marijuana in the Age of Trump: From States' Rights to "Greater Enforcement"

Weed Porn: Ten Incredible Colorado Concentrates


Marijuana in the Age of Trump: From States' Rights to "Greater Enforcement"

Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 7:47 a.m.
By Kate McKee Simmons
Marijuana in the Age of Trump: From States' Rights to "Greater Enforcement"
Art Illustration by Jay Vollmer
This week the Trump administration dropped a bomb on the cannabis industry when press secretary Sean Spicer said the marijuana industry should expect "greater enforcement" from the federal government.

This stance is in direct opposition to statements Trump had made on the campaign trail regarding marijuana, and other signs from the administration since his election. Here's a roundup of what Trump has said on the issue, coverage of Attorney General Jeff Sessions's comments since his appointment, and follows on Spicer's comments this week.

Marijuana in the Age of Trump: From States' Rights to "Greater Enforcement"
Kate McKee Simmons

1. Cannabis Industry Not Happy With Sean Spicer's Prediction of "Greater Enforcement"

Donald Trump stumped in Colorado, the first state to sell recreational marijuana.
Donald Trump stumped in Colorado, the first state to sell recreational marijuana.
Brandon Marshall

2. Trump Spokesman Predicts Greater Enforcement of Federal Marijuana Laws

Jeff Sessions political cartoon.
Jeff Sessions political cartoon.
DonkeyHotey

3. Jeff Sessions "Skillfully Evasive" During Confirmation Hearing

Members of the Fraternal Order of Police at a memorial service.
Members of the Fraternal Order of Police at a memorial service.
Tom Wolf

4. The National Fraternal Order of Police Asks Trump to Leave State Marijuana Laws Alone

Marijuana in the Age of Trump: From States' Rights to "Greater Enforcement"
YouTube

5. Pot Biz Leader: "Cautious Optimism and Fear" About Marijuana Under Trump

Marijuana in the Age of Trump: From States' Rights to "Greater Enforcement"
Courtesy of the White House

6. Obama's Marijuana Take Sends Donald Trump a Message: Decriminalize Pot Now

Marijuana in the Age of Trump: From States' Rights to "Greater Enforcement"
YouTube file photo

7. Three Ways Trump Could Shut Down State-Legal Marijuana

Marijuana in the Age of Trump: From States' Rights to "Greater Enforcement"EXPAND
Brandon Marshall

8. Attorney Tom Downey: Legal Marijuana Under President Trump and AG Sessions

Marijuana in the Age of Trump: From States' Rights to "Greater Enforcement"
Westword Art Illustration

9. The State of Marijuana in the Age of Donald Trump

Jeff Sessions's official Senate portrait.
Jeff Sessions's official Senate portrait. Videos and more below.
U.S. Senate

10. AG Nom Jeff Sessions Thought KKK Was Okay Until He Learned They Smoked Pot?

Marijuana in the Age of Trump: From States' Rights to "Greater Enforcement"
Gage Skidmore / Flickr

11. Marijuana Industry Not Happy With Trump's Pick for Attorney General

Marijuana in the Age of Trump: From States' Rights to "Greater Enforcement"
Westword

12. Ask a Stoner: Will Trump Destroy Legal Weed?

Marijuana in the Age of Trump: From States' Rights to "Greater Enforcement"
Ed Ogle

13. Donald Trump on Legalizing Marijuana: "Some Very Negative Reports Coming Out of Colorado"

