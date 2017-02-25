Marijuana in the Age of Trump: From States' Rights to "Greater Enforcement"
|
Art Illustration by Jay Vollmer
This week the Trump administration dropped a bomb on the cannabis industry when press secretary Sean Spicer said the marijuana industry should expect "greater enforcement" from the federal government.
This stance is in direct opposition to statements Trump had made on the campaign trail regarding marijuana, and other signs from the administration since his election. Here's a roundup of what Trump has said on the issue, coverage of Attorney General Jeff Sessions's comments since his appointment, and follows on Spicer's comments this week.
|
Kate McKee Simmons
1. Cannabis Industry Not Happy With Sean Spicer's Prediction of "Greater Enforcement"
|
Donald Trump stumped in Colorado, the first state to sell recreational marijuana.
Brandon Marshall
2. Trump Spokesman Predicts Greater Enforcement of Federal Marijuana Laws
3. Jeff Sessions "Skillfully Evasive" During Confirmation Hearing
|
Members of the Fraternal Order of Police at a memorial service.
Tom Wolf
4. The National Fraternal Order of Police Asks Trump to Leave State Marijuana Laws Alone
5. Pot Biz Leader: "Cautious Optimism and Fear" About Marijuana Under Trump
|
Courtesy of the White House
6. Obama's Marijuana Take Sends Donald Trump a Message: Decriminalize Pot Now
|
YouTube file photo
7. Three Ways Trump Could Shut Down State-Legal Marijuana
|
Brandon Marshall
8. Attorney Tom Downey: Legal Marijuana Under President Trump and AG Sessions
|
Westword Art Illustration
9. The State of Marijuana in the Age of Donald Trump
|
Jeff Sessions's official Senate portrait. Videos and more below.
U.S. Senate
10. AG Nom Jeff Sessions Thought KKK Was Okay Until He Learned They Smoked Pot?
11. Marijuana Industry Not Happy With Trump's Pick for Attorney General
|
Westword
12. Ask a Stoner: Will Trump Destroy Legal Weed?
13. Donald Trump on Legalizing Marijuana: "Some Very Negative Reports Coming Out of Colorado"
