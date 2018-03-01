Ask a Stoner: Why Do Some Strains Have Numbers in Their Names?

Dear Stoner: Why do some strains have numbers next to them? I’ve seen Bruce Banner and Bruce Banner #4, or whatever, and that’s not the only one.

Intrigued

Dear Intrigued: Cannabis breeders will take their favorite strain genetics and combine them to breed new strains, which I’m sure you already know. Those new strains don’t always turn out the same, however, even when the breeder is using the same genetics. That’s where the numbers — and in some cases, completely new names — come in.

DANK dispensary's Bruce Banner. Philip Poston