Ask a Stoner: What Makes Random Strains More Popular Than Others?

Dear Stoner: I've noticed some random strains becoming popular, but why is that? I understand why Gorilla Glue or Sour Diesel are big, but why Blue Dream, Red Headed Stranger or something else uninspired?

KP

Dear KP: Although you might think Red Headed Stranger is “uninspired,” I know plenty of tokers who love its balanced high and prefer it over Gorilla Glue. However, your question highlights the pot industry’s power over the types of strains that we have access to. Strains like Blue Dream, for example, will always be popular in dispensaries because of their high yields and toughness against fungus and temperature fluctuation. Yield, not potency, is generally what drives flower prices; some rarer Kush strains can take upwards of ten weeks to flower and have relatively small yields.