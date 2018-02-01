 


Ask a Stoner: What Are Some Good Strains for Pain?EXPAND
Westword

Herbert Fuego | February 1, 2018 | 5:35am
AA

Dear Stoner: I’m trying to stop taking opioids and use THC/CBD strains and oils instead for degenerative disc disease, cervical spinal stenosis and recovery from non-union femur and hip fracture. Any suggestions?
Patty M.

Dear Patty: Dr. Herbert, I am not, but there is a consistent factor in any sort of cannabis product that helps extreme pain: potency. I’m not suggesting that you buy the strongest hash at the dispensary and do three dabs in a row, but the strains and extraction processes that make those products are a good place to start. I recommend trying both high-CBD and -THC strains and concentrates; consume each separately to see which works better at what (CBD can help more with inflammation while THC can help more with pain, according to anecdotal experiences from patients), and then mix accordingly.

Wedding Cake, a child of Girl Scout Cookies, has a heavy potency that makes it a good candidate for pain relief.
Herbert Fuego

Any strain or hash oil with Girl Scout Cookies, Gorilla Glue, OG Kush and the White genetics is a safe bet to test above 25 percent THC, while Harlequin, Cannatonic and Spectrum #12 are all strains with high CBD levels. Herijuana and Opium, a strain I just profiled, are also known for their sedating and pain-dulling effects. Take small hits of any of the above and go from there. If you’re smoking or vaping cannabis oil, start even smaller — with the size of a pinhead — because cannabis oil can be anywhere from 60 to 90 percent THC.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

