Ask a Stoner: What Are Some Good Strains for Pain?

Dear Stoner: I’m trying to stop taking opioids and use THC/CBD strains and oils instead for degenerative disc disease, cervical spinal stenosis and recovery from non-union femur and hip fracture. Any suggestions?

Patty M.

Dear Patty: Dr. Herbert, I am not, but there is a consistent factor in any sort of cannabis product that helps extreme pain: potency. I’m not suggesting that you buy the strongest hash at the dispensary and do three dabs in a row, but the strains and extraction processes that make those products are a good place to start. I recommend trying both high-CBD and -THC strains and concentrates; consume each separately to see which works better at what (CBD can help more with inflammation while THC can help more with pain, according to anecdotal experiences from patients), and then mix accordingly.