Music for Your Lungs: Our Favorite Strains Named After Musicians

Music and marijuana: They might not be synonymous for everyone, but for those who love the combination, enjoying one without the other just isn't the same. In particular, many musicians have attached themselves to the plant, so it only makes sense that cannabis strains be named in their honor from time to time.

Some of these strains have been named in a partnership between musicians and commercial cultivations, while others emerged from black-market breeders who noticed a similarity between a strain's effects and the way an artist's music made them feel. Either way, any of these strains will help you reach the high note you've been looking for.

Andretti OG (Curren$y)

Curren$y is one of the few rappers who actually smokes as much as his lyrics say he does. The New Orleans native, who once included rolling trays as part of a gift package with his CD, lent his alter ego, Spitta Andretti, to a heavy indica of unknown origins. Andretti OG is known for high resin production and a dank, musty smell common to OG strains. Andretti OG is currently only available in southern California dispensaries, but it could make its way to Colorado soon.

Berry White

The Berry White strain may have been named for its genetics rather than its similarities to Barry White's music, but the hybrid is still classic and smooth, just like ol' Barry. A product of Blueberry and White Widow strains, Berry White is known for a sweet berry flavor and balanced high; it's perfect for creativity and and upbeat moods. It can currently be found at Denver Kush Club. Aww, yeah..

Deadhead OG

It's only fitting that America's most beloved jam band have its own strain, and Deadhead OG's couch-lock can make a fifteen-minute Grateful Dead session that much better. The pungent, heavy indica is known for its Diesel and piney flavors, a product of its Chemdawg 91 and San Fernando Valley OG Kush genetics. Good Chemistry, Natural Remedies, Oasis Cannabis Superstore and Universal Herbs all currently carry the strain.

Green Suicide (Juicy J)

Juicy J announced the release of his Green Suicide strain last year, the same time he debuted a song of the same name, and not much has come of that announcement since. Some dispensaries and delivery services in California still list the strain on their menus, though. Like other celebrity strains to recently emerge, Green Suicide's genetics are undisclosed, but it's said to be a potent indica-dominant hybrid.

Take your buzz furthur with Deadhead OG. Herbert Fuego

Khalifa Kush

Khalifa Kush is an OG-like strain that was bred for rapper Wiz Khalifa, though that version is supposedly unavailable to the public. However, a commercial Khalifa Kush, which claims OG genetics in its family tree, has been selling in dispensaries around the country for over a year. Piney, citrus notes and a hybrid high are its trademarks, along with a stimulating head high and relaxing effects on the body. Riverrock Wellness currently carries Khalifa Kush.

Lucinda Williams

Lucinda Williams isn't an outwardly vocal supporter of cannabis, unlike many musicians, but the strain named after the accomplished singer-songwriter is one of the best on this list. Bred from Cinderella 99 and William's Wonder, another musically-inspired strain, Lucinda Williams carries a strong, hazy high and tart orange flavor. Botanico, Euflora, Kind Love, Kind Meds, Herban Underground and Sante have all carried the strain, with Kind Meds and Kind Love gaining local acclaim for their cuts.

Marley's Collie (Bob Marley)

Marley's Collie is an older strain with Afghani and Maple Leaf origins, making it something of a mystery for newer tokers. Although it's associated with one of the most well-known Rastafarians and reggae musicians ever, Marley's Collie isn't as popular as it once was. We haven't been able to find it anywhere in Denver, not even at Stony Hill, the Denver dispensary run by Tru Cannabis and Marley's son, Damian. Marley's Collie is known for a calming sativa high that's easy to on the brain, with sweet, hash-like flavors.

Ray Charles

Any strain named after one of the best blues singers and piano players of his generation had better be powerful, and Ray Charles delivers. Afghani Bullrider and Romulan genetics make Ray Charles one of the heaviest indicas on this list; it provides relief for medical patients suffering from pain, sleeplessness and stress disorders. Keep a joint around for July 4 and puff on Ray's bubblegum, earthy flavors as you listen to the best rendition of "America the Beautiful" ever recorded. Ray Charles can be found at Oasis Cannabis Superstores and dispensaries that carry Willie's Reserve pre-rolled joints.

Enjoy Lucinda Williams in your lungs, then the ears. Herbert Fuego

Snoop's Dream

Snoop Dogg has an entire line of cannabis strains, edibles and concentrates named after him through his Leafs by Snoop partnership with LivWell, but that hasn't stopped cannabis breeders from naming numerous renegade strains in his honor. Our favorite is Snoop's Dream, a berry-flavored cross between Blue Dream and Master Kush. The indica-leaning high can be overpowering for some, but if smoked in moderation, Snoop's Dream will melt stress and make infomercials interesting. Snoop's Dream can currently be found at LivWell.

Stevie Wonder

A conspiracy theory holds that Stevie Wonder isn't actually blind, that it's all a ruse to sell records. If that's true, Stevie sure hasn't smoked the strain named after him before appearing in public, because a few hits of that would ruin any scheme requiring composure. Stevie Wonder the strain is bred from Blueberry, Bubba Kush, Sensi Star and Trainwreck genetics, making the high just as funky as the man's music. This hybrid is known for wintergreen colors and flavors of cedar, berries and citrus. Stevie Wonder can currently be found at Trenchtown.

William's Wonder

William's Wonder, or Willie's Wonder if you're on a friendly basis with the singer, is named after country-music star and pothead legend Willie Nelson. The indica-dominant strain has Afghan origins and goes back as far as the 1980s, having birthed countless numbers of strains you'll find in dispensaries today. Willie's Wonder is known for a tropical, sour taste with hash flavors on the backend. Unfortunately, we haven't been able to find it around town recently.

