menu

Ask a Stoner: Which Strains Will Help Me Focus?

Ten Marijuana Edibles for a Real Rocky Mountain High This Summer


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Ask a Stoner: Which Strains Will Help Me Focus?

Friday, May 19, 2017 at 6:02 a.m.
By Herbert Fuego
Marijuana can help concentration? Yeah, right.
Marijuana can help concentration? Yeah, right.
Getty Images
A A

Dear Stoner: Do you know of any strains that are good for focus? Does marijuana even help that?
Philly Jack

Related Stories

Dear Jack: Smoking cannabis has earned a bad reputation for causing paranoia, but it’s a legitimate concern. Still, despite the risk of doing hot laps around the living room as you worry if neighbors can smell the smoke, hybrids and sativas help many users be more productive than coffee or tea ever could, especially on creative projects.

Classic, powerful sativas like Sour Diesel and most Diesel strains will produce a high level of energy with focus. Stardawg Guava and Flo both provide an even-keeled high that helps me focus on writing, and they last longer than most hybrids. Stay away from potent, popular sativas like Durban Poison, Tangie, Trainwreck, Super Silver Haze and other powerful Hazes if you have trouble with paranoia and focus. Everyone reacts to these differently, though, so be mindful of that when you’re buying.

Have a question for our Stoner? E-mail marijuana@westword.com or call the potline at 303-­293­-2222.

Herbert Fuego

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >