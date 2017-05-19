Ask a Stoner: Which Strains Will Help Me Focus?

Marijuana can help concentration? Yeah, right. Getty Images

Dear Stoner: Do you know of any strains that are good for focus? Does marijuana even help that?

Philly Jack

Dear Jack: Smoking cannabis has earned a bad reputation for causing paranoia, but it’s a legitimate concern. Still, despite the risk of doing hot laps around the living room as you worry if neighbors can smell the smoke, hybrids and sativas help many users be more productive than coffee or tea ever could, especially on creative projects.

Classic, powerful sativas like Sour Diesel and most Diesel strains will produce a high level of energy with focus. Stardawg Guava and Flo both provide an even-keeled high that helps me focus on writing, and they last longer than most hybrids. Stay away from potent, popular sativas like Durban Poison, Tangie, Trainwreck, Super Silver Haze and other powerful Hazes if you have trouble with paranoia and focus. Everyone reacts to these differently, though, so be mindful of that when you’re buying.

Have a question for our Stoner? E-mail marijuana@westword.com or call the potline at 303-­293­-2222.