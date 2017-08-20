Op-Ed: Pot-Tax Revenue Just a Drop in Colorado's Huge Education Needs

On August 7, USA Today published an op-ed by Colorado Christian University's Jeff Hunt titled "Marijuana Devastated Colorado, Don't Legalize It Nationally." The piece quoted from a year-old letter written Dr. Harry Bull, director of the Cherry Creek School District, that said Cherry Creek hadn't benefited from marijuana taxes. But that wasn't correct, Thomas Mitchell reported last week, citing records from the Colorado Department of Education. In response, reader Dave Culp parsed the numbers and sent in this op-ed:

Perhaps I am wrong here, but the vast majority of marijuana tax intended for “education” comes in the form of drug-prevention education materials. Although intended for school-age children, it's in the form of pamphlets, billboards and other stuff that nobody reads that is intended to teach our children to keep away from marijuana and other illicit drugs. As such, the pot-tax revenue was never specifically destined for the school districts that truly comprise our educational system. Indeed, I am about to show you that this manner of educating translates to effectively nothing going to our public schools!

