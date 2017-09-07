Ask a Stoner: Why Isn't the Pain Going Away?

Dear Stoner: On the advice of my primary-care physician, I tried cannabis for pain relief instead of the Percocet I’m now taking. I purchased two Mary’s Medicinals products: a bottle of tincture and an indica transdermal patch. I took two drops at 7 p.m. and another two at 9 p.m., and used the patch at 11 p.m. I got zero pain relief, and I’m very disappointed.
Dear Derrick: Before telling me, I hope you told your primary-care physician. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I’m a stoner, not a doctor. I also hope you told someone with Mary’s Medicinals, who would know more about its product specifications and application than I do.
Now that I’m done lecturing you, I’ll lecture you a bit more. It’s hard to give advice when I don’t know where your pain is coming from and how strong the dosages of medication were. It also matters if the medication was infused with THC, CBD or both. Different people have different tolerances, just as different afflictions require different medications and dosages. I would write down exactly what you took and when you took it, then call your doctor. Cannabis is great for treating an abundance of medical issues, but that doesn’t make it a cure-all.
