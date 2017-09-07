Ask a Stoner: Why Isn't the Pain Going Away?

Dear Stoner: On the advice of my primary-care physician, I tried cannabis for pain relief instead of the Percocet I’m now taking. I purchased two Mary’s Medicinals products: a bottle of tincture and an indica transdermal patch. I took two drops at 7 p.m. and another two at 9 p.m., and used the patch at 11 p.m. I got zero pain relief, and I’m very disappointed.

Derrick

Dear Derrick: Before telling me, I hope you told your primary-care physician. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I’m a stoner, not a doctor. I also hope you told someone with Mary’s Medicinals, who would know more about its product specifications and application than I do.

Mary's Medicinals cannabis patches. Philip Poston