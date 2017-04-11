Ask a Stoner: Should I Still Get a Medical Card?

Westword

Dear Stoner: I broke my femur a while ago and still have problems, thanks to an unsuccessful surgery. I use recreational marijuana for pain, but is it worth it to get my medical card? Better products? Service?

Creak

Dear Creak: With a Colorado medical card, you’ll have access to stronger products, more attentive service and — perhaps most important — cheaper prices. WAY cheaper prices. Next time you’re in a shop with separate medical and recreational menus, compare the prices; you might be shocked. Medical flower and edibles are sometimes half the price of their recreational counterparts, and most medical dispensaries have lucrative member deals if you sign over your caregiver rights (that is, if you don’t want your own plants or a private caregiver — both worth considering). And the state sales taxes on MMJ are 10 percent lower than they are on the rec side, which adds up when you’re paying $40 for an eighth.

Medical edibles aren’t limited to the 100 milligram recreational restriction, so servings are more potent if you’re looking for help with chronic pain. And because patients aren’t as common as retail customers but still get their own bud bar and budtender, you’re likely to encounter smaller lines and more careful service. Don’t let the candy bars and goofy strain names fool you: Cannabis is medicine! Get qualified to use it as such, and you’ll rightly reap the benefits.

Find out more on the state's Medical Marijuana Registry page.

