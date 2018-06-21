Ask a Stoner: What's the Most Affordable Route for an MMJ Patient?

Dear Stoner: I just moved here for medical marijuana. What’s my best affordable option for staying medicated? Should I get a caregiver? Medical card? Buy off the street?

Deuce

Dear Deuce: Obtaining a medical marijuana card shouldn’t be difficult if you suffer from any of Colorado’s qualifying MMJ conditions, which are cancer, HIV/AIDS, glaucoma, cachexia, seizures, muscle spasms, post-traumatic stress disorder, severe nausea and severe pain. Doctor referral visits cost anywhere from $50 to $100 per year, and the MMJ Registry application fee is $15. While declining cannabis prices have made recreational pot cheaper as of late, the medical side still offers more potent and affordable products for patients. If you moved here specifically for cannabis, the MMJ card is worth it.