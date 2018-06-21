Ask a Stoner: What's the Most Affordable Route for an MMJ Patient?

Dear Stoner: I just moved here for medical marijuana. What’s my best affordable option for staying medicated? Should I get a caregiver? Medical card? Buy off the street?
Deuce
Dear Deuce: Obtaining a medical marijuana card shouldn’t be difficult if you suffer from any of Colorado’s qualifying MMJ conditions, which are cancer, HIV/AIDS, glaucoma, cachexia, seizures, muscle spasms, post-traumatic stress disorder, severe nausea and severe pain. Doctor referral visits cost anywhere from $50 to $100 per year, and the MMJ Registry application fee is $15. While declining cannabis prices have made recreational pot cheaper as of late, the medical side still offers more potent and affordable products for patients. If you moved here specifically for cannabis, the MMJ card is worth it.
You can grow up to six plants (three flowering) without an MMJ card, but getting one would allow you to grow twelve plants or apply for an extended plant count. Growing would cost a lot up front (securing the growing area, lights, water, nutrients, equipment and electricity all cost money), but it’s worth it in the long run if you plan to medicate a lot. As a patient, you could also designate those plants to grows run by caregivers or dispensaries, who in turn will provide you with cannabis, infused products and various services at cheaper prices. Each option has its advantages and drawbacks, so it all depends on how much work you want to put in.
