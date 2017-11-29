Medicine Man Opens Thornton's First Dispensary

Nearly four years after the first sale of legal recreational marijuana in Colorado, on January 1, 2014, Thornton's first dispensary is now open. Medicine Man opened its third metro location on Wednesday, November 22, at the intersection of I-25 and 84th Avenue.

Thornton's path to commercial cannabis has been a long one, with the city banning dispensaries in 2010. That changed this year, however, when the Thornton City Council approved a retail dispensary license for Rocky Road Remedies in March. Shortly thereafter, council approved three more licenses: for Medicine Man, Green Dragon and Sweet Leaf.

Medicine Man was the first to open its doors. "It was part of our strategy," says co-owner and president Sally Vander Veer. "We wanted citizens of Thornton to find us first. Being first to market will hopefully allow them to experience us and our $1 million facility."