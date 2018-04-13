Melissa Etheridge, Ron English Visiting Cannabis Church on 4/20

It's been a dramatic inaugural season for the International Church of Cannabis, which made its official debut on 4/20 of last year. The church came under fire from West Washington Park neighbors and City of Denver officials alike over fears of public cannabis consumption and community-crowding events under the guise of elevationism, the faith practiced at the church.

Despite the public spats, the church is still open and holding weekly services, and it founders have big plans for celebrating its one-year anniversary on the ultimate high holiday. After holding a private meeting with its congregation on Friday, April 20, the church will bring in Grammy-winning musician Melissa Etheridge and contemporary artist Ron English to speak about cannabis and art as well as sign autographs.

English will talk about his "POPaganda" work (combining fine art with advertising and brand imagery), debut a new art-toy and sell some of his less-expensive pieces in a pop-up shop at the church, according to church co-founder Lee Molloy. And although he's not promising that Etheridge — a vocal cannabis advocate after using the plant to counteract chemotherapy problems brought on by breast cancer — will perform, Molloy isn't ruling it out, either.