Our Ten Most-Read Marijuana Stories in 2017

Approved by Colorado voters in November 2012, legal marijuana is now becoming mainstream in Colorado – but not without its fair share of controversy. New laws and regulations surrounding medical and recreational pot, a recent rise in legalization opponents thanks to United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions's fear-mongering actions, and consolidation in Denver's dispensary scene have all generated plenty of buzz. For a rundown of what cannabis issues people have been talking about most this year, check out our ten most-read pot stories of 2017:

1. "Concentrate! Here's the Difference Between Shatter, Budder, Crumble and More"



There used to be just a few varieties of concentrates, and now there are many, many more. Read more here.

2. "Dear USA Today: Marijuana Hasn't Devastated Colorado"



In August, USA Today published an op-ed titled "Marijuana Devastated Colorado, Don’t Legalize It Nationally," written by Jeff Hunt, the vice president of public policy at Colorado Christian University, who continues to advocate against pot. Read more here.

3. "Eleven States Considering Pot Laws In 2017"



Four states legalized recreational marijuana during 2016, leading at least eleven to consider changing their laws this year. Read more here.

4. "Legal Cannabis Opponents Unite at Colorado Christian to Fight Pot Industry"

Coloradans against the legalization of cannabis found their collective voice at a symposium of the Centennial Institute and Colorado Christian University on October 6, 2017. Read more here.

Buddies Wellness had plants riddled with mites and mold in July 2017, according to the Denver Department of Environmental Health. Denver Department of Environmental Health

5. "Six Places to Buy Marijuana Late at Night in the Denver Metro Area"

Before May 1, 2017, Denver dispensaries were only allowed to be open until 7 p.m. In spring, 10 p.m. became the new deadline. Read more here.

6. "Op Ed: Keep Your Hands Off Marijuana, Jeff Sessions"

A Colorado mother tells her story of how cannabis helped her daughter in a letter directed to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Read more here.

7. "The Six Largest Dispensary Chains in Colorado"



There are about 500 retail dispensary licenses in the state, with more than a third of those having addresses in Denver. Read more here.

8. "Jeff Sessions Finally Replies to John Hickenlooper's Marijuana Letter"



On April 3, 2017, the governors of four states with recreational cannabis businesses up and running at the time sent a letter to Jeff Sessions. In August, he replied. Read more here.

9. "Denver Issues First Recall for Mite-Infested, Moldy Marijuana"

Buddies Wellness LLC had two recalls within a week in July. Read more here.

10. "Two of Colorado's Largest Dispensary Chains Continue to Grow"

Native Roots and the Green Solution continued to grow by opening new stores before the holiday season. Read more here.

