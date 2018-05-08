Seven Ganja Gifts for Mom on Mother's Day

The thought of giving Mom some weed for Mother's Day wouldn't have entered our minds a few years ago, and for some of you, it never will. But times have changed, son, and your mother might appreciate getting in on the fun. And after all, infused bath soak and infused candy are still bath soak and candy at the end of the day.

If your mom brought you into this world, there's nothing wrong with helping her zone out of it every once in a while with a live resin cartridge or Ottoman-inspired edibles. Mother's Day (Sunday, May 13, for all of you with hazy memories) is a great time to start. Here are cannabis creations made with moms in mind, as well as other items that make welcome gifts.

www.kushkards.myshopify.com

KushKards

Even if your mom is down with the cause, that doesn't mean a bare-naked joint and a kiss on the cheek will do. As my dad always said, "If you can't get your mom a card, what the hell are you doing?" So put that doob in a tasteful carrier from KushKards, a series of holiday and greeting cards made for the giving stoner. Each card comes with an appropriate pot pun and holders for nugs, joints or blunts. They might be too risky to send through the mail, but if you deliver it in person, you might get to see more than her eyes light up as she opens her KushKard.