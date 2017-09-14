Sound Familiar? Nevada's Social Pot Consumption Hopes Stall

Cannabis consumers in Nevada thought they were handed a small victory earlier this week, after the state's Legislative Counsel Bureau released an opinion saying that no state law prohibits local governments from permitting pot consumption in businesses. That optimism was quickly diluted by Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval, however, who said he's opposed cannabis-consumption lounges from the beginning of legalization talks and will continue to do so. Nevada voter approved legalizing recreational marijuana in November 2016.

The conflicting stances between government branches and business owners and cannabis advocates is nothing new in Colorado, which has a four-year head start on Nevada with recreational cannabis — but has yet to figure out its own social-consumption issues. Denver is currently the only municipality in Colorado with a program for businesses to apply for social-consumption permits, but the original backers of Initiative 300, which Denver voters passed last November, have accused the city of bastardizing I-300's intentions with harsh location restrictions. They've threatened to sue if changes aren't made.

Consuming cannabis in public is illegal in Colorado, thanks to a sentence in Amendment 64 (the proposal voters approved in 2012, legalizing recreational pot) that says consumption may not be done "openly or publicly" – a phrase that many of 64's supporters wish they could take back. The result has been a state with over 600 dispensaries that's largely devoid of anywhere for people to smoke outside of their own homes.