What's in Store: New and Upcoming Rec Shops in Metro Denver

When Denver City Council approved a cap on the number of dispensary locations in 2016, many pro-pot folks feared that would mean an end to new marijuana shops. But the 45 hopeful dispensary licensees awaiting approval at the time were allowed to continue towards processing their applications, and existing medical dispensaries were still allowed to apply for a recreational license.
While Denver hasn't seen stores opening at the rate they are in Pueblo and Pueblo West, where a half-dozen dispensaries have debuted since June, there are still new spots opening around town, thanks to those licenses still pending last year, consolidation and medical shops gaining recreational licenses. And in suburbs around Denver, new stores are opening; Thornton and Commerce City are expected to see a total of eight new dispensaries before the end of the year, giving the metro area even more pot to peruse.
We've already shared news of Thornton's anticipated cannabis stores; see Denver's newest pot shops and Commerce City's future storefronts listed below.
Now open for recreational sales in Denver:
Buddy Boy
2426 South Federal Boulevard
303-936-0309
Farmer's Market
2070 South Huron Street
720-262-3265
Lucy Sky Cannabis Boutique
3480 South Galena Street
720-350-4071
Sticky Fingerz
3954 Williams Street
303-955-5531
Buddy Boy's South Federal location is the third store in the chain to open for recreational sales.
Buddy Boy Brands
Coming soon to Commerce City:
Highline
5846 Dahlia Street
High Grade
5301 Vasquez Boulevard
Aroma
5433 Quebec Street
The Green Science Dispensary
5275 Quebec Street
