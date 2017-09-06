What's in Store: New and Upcoming Rec Shops in Metro Denver

When Denver City Council approved a cap on the number of dispensary locations in 2016, many pro-pot folks feared that would mean an end to new marijuana shops. But the 45 hopeful dispensary licensees awaiting approval at the time were allowed to continue towards processing their applications, and existing medical dispensaries were still allowed to apply for a recreational license.

While Denver hasn't seen stores opening at the rate they are in Pueblo and Pueblo West, where a half-dozen dispensaries have debuted since June, there are still new spots opening around town, thanks to those licenses still pending last year, consolidation and medical shops gaining recreational licenses. And in suburbs around Denver, new stores are opening; Thornton and Commerce City are expected to see a total of eight new dispensaries before the end of the year, giving the metro area even more pot to peruse.