Sticky Fingerz was an established medical dispensary before opening for recreational sales.
Sticky Fingerz Facebook page
Sticky Fingerz Facebook page

What's in Store: New and Upcoming Rec Shops in Metro Denver

Thomas Mitchell | September 6, 2017 | 12:36pm
AA

When Denver City Council approved a cap on the number of dispensary locations in 2016, many pro-pot folks feared that would mean an end to new marijuana shops. But the 45 hopeful dispensary licensees awaiting approval at the time were allowed to continue towards processing their applications, and existing medical dispensaries were still allowed to apply for a recreational license.

While Denver hasn't seen stores opening at the rate they are in Pueblo and Pueblo West, where a half-dozen dispensaries have debuted since June, there are still new spots opening around town, thanks to those licenses still pending last year, consolidation and medical shops gaining recreational licenses. And in suburbs around Denver, new stores are opening; Thornton and Commerce City are expected to see a total of eight new dispensaries before the end of the year, giving the metro area even more pot to peruse.

We've already shared news of Thornton's anticipated cannabis stores; see Denver's newest pot shops and Commerce City's future storefronts listed below.

Now open for recreational sales in Denver:

Buddy Boy
2426 South Federal Boulevard
303-936-0309

Farmer's Market
2070 South Huron Street
720-262-3265

Lucy Sky Cannabis Boutique
3480 South Galena Street
720-350-4071

Sticky Fingerz
3954 Williams Street
303-955-5531

Buddy Boy's South Federal location is the third store in the chain to open for recreational sales.
Buddy Boy Brands
Buddy Boy Brands

Coming soon to Commerce City:

Highline
5846 Dahlia Street

High Grade
5301 Vasquez Boulevard

Aroma
5433 Quebec Street

The Green Science Dispensary
5275 Quebec Street

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

