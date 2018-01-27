New School Will Teach Professions Outside the Cannabis Industry

Classes teaching the ins and outs of the cannabis industry have been around since the birth of the industry itself, but one new institution wants to reach professionals further away from the plant than trimmers and growers. Inspyre, a school aimed at accountants, engineers, human resource professionals, government regulators and legislators, plans to educate individuals who can affect the future of a pot business but have little experience or training in the growing industry.

"We've identified a lack of continuing education. A lot of folks have their heads down trying to put out these day-to-day fires," says co-founder and vice president of business development Eric DeWine. "Technology, tracking systems, lighting systems, heating and air technology — you have to seek that knowledge out. It's not provided."

Organizations such as Hemp Temps train for jobs in budtending and cultivation operations, and Clover Leaf University offers classes for high-level cannabinoid extraction and infused-product manufacturing, but DeWine and his team feel that other jobs and roles essential to the industry are getting stuck at a river with no bridge. Most traditional universities offer degrees in such fields as accounting and engineering, and pot-specific schools teach how to work directly with the plant. However, people who want to apply their traditional skills to a non-traditional industry are typically left to fend for themselves, according to Inspyre co-founder and CEO Will Metcalfe.