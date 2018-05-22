State's New Pot Prevention Campaign Focuses on Youth, Breastfeeding Moms

Marijuana use is believed to be dangerous during pregnancy, but studies are limited.

Colorado's latest marijuana prevention campaign hopes to appeal to the usual suspects, including children, teenagers and young adults. But it's added a new target for public awareness: moms.

Starting in June, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's new Responsibility Grows Here public education initiative wants to teach new and expecting mothers about the possible health effects of using marijuana during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

The campaign will be separated into four phases, according to the CDPHE. Its first offensive will target Coloradans ages twelve to twenty and adult marijuana users (both tourists and residents). The next stage takes aim at "trusted adults" and breastfeeding women. While the state has been proactive with youth marijuana prevention and impaired-driving campaigns since Colorado voted to legalize recreational marijuana in 2012, the new campaigns are a shift toward more specific demographics, according to Governor John Hickenlooper.