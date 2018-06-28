Ask a Stoner: Where Can I Find New Weed Products and Gadgets?

Dear Stoner: I’m visiting Colorado in July, but I’m a little bored with what’s at the usual shops. What are the more interesting cannabis products these days, and where can I find them?

Michelle

Dear Michelle: New gadgets and products poured into the market after legalization, and while that flood slowed after a few years, there’s no shortage of new and interesting cannabis products. If self-dosing hash-oil vaporizers and offbeat edibles like infused beef jerky or coffee pods don’t impress, you can always try newer, stronger forms of concentrates such as THCA crystalline, or deluxe cannagars rolled with hash oil, rosin and cannabis leaves. You can find all of those at various dispensaries around Colorado, but call ahead, because some shops only carry the basics.