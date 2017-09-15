MED: No More Edibles Shaped Like Animals, Fruit or Humans

What do the Marijuana Enforcement Division and Trix cereal have in common? More than you might think. In 2007, Trix shocked the world when the fruit-shaped corn pieces were replaced with generic round puffs. Ten years later, the MED wants the cannabis industry to go just as generic.

Looks like these tricks aren't for kids.



Starting October 1, the MED will prohibit the production or sale of edibles in the shape of a human, animal or fruit for medical and retail marijuana-infused product manufacturers and dispensaries. The move is a result of HB 1436, a bill passed in April 2016 that aimed to ban THC-infused lemon drops, gummy bears and other edibles that might attract children.