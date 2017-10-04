Kings of the North: Denver's Best Dispensaries Off I-70

We've written often about the cluster of pot shops on South Broadway, and I frequently mention the dispensary-laden strips of East Colfax and Federal Boulevard — but the stores on the north end of town rarely get more than a passing whiff from cars on I-70. It's time to follow that whiff.

Much like some of this city's breweries/taphouses, many of Denver's chain dispensaries got their start in north Denver because of cheap commercial real estate in that industrial area, buying large warehouses for cultivations that now supply their stores in neighborhoods with more traffic. Most of those massive chain grows have dispensaries attached to them, too.

Here are five north Denver dispensaries that are delivering some of the finest cannabis in town. Most of them have strains you can't find anywhere else, but all of them should be on your to-do list.