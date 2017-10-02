October Marks Eightieth Anniversary of Cannabis Prohibition

The feds have had their paws on the cannabis plant for more than eighty years.

The federal government hasn't been very cool about this whole marijuana thing for a while now, but have you ever wondered how long these squares have been at war with the plant? Sunday, October 1, marked the eightieth anniversary of House Bill 6385: the Marihuana Tax Act becoming law, allowing federal penalties to be levied against the possession, production and sale of cannabis.

The law forced anyone dealing or producing marijuana to pay excise and sales taxes, as well as to register and record their dealings with the federal government. That registry was virtually unavailable to the public, however, with only a handful of people registered by 1967, as reported by President Lyndon. B Johnson's Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Justice.