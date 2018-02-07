Why Colorado Tokers Love Ogre

If ogres existed, I don’t think they’d be very pleased with their current reputation. Shrek has turned the ogre, once a fierce and disgusting terror of folklore, into a sweet, funny hero known more for a talking donkey than an insatiable appetite for human flesh. Luckily, cannabis breeders have provided the green monster a second chance at a killer reputation with Ogre, a skunky hybrid that can lean either way, depending on the grower.

The genetic origins of Ogre — also known as Ogre OG and Ogre Kush in some circles — are both highly discussed and somewhat of a mystery. Most accounts have the original Ogre as a phenotype of indica Sensi Star (and most Denver pot shops that carry it claim the same), though the specifics of that phenotype are unknown, and the majority of Ogre cuts are sativa-dominant. But there are indica-heavy takes with Bubba and Master Kush Kush genetics, too, as well as versions said to have been crossed with Amnesia Haze, Durban Skunk and Hindu Kush.

No matter the cut, Ogre tends to be a calming strain, good for mental anguish and a sore body after a hard day’s work. Its high is forceful up front, filling the eyes and mind with a gust of creativity that can be hard to contain — but that brute inspiration only bears fruit if dosed responsibly. Smoke Ogre throughout the day, and its mean tendencies will surface. Reserve this for after-work projects and hobbies, or your concentration will be wiped.

Ogre Kush is a pretty hot strain in Denver right now, with a number of dispensaries carrying it in flower or concentrate. Affinity, Buddy Boy, Emerald Fields, Lightshade, the Lodge, Oasis Cannabis Superstores, Redeye Releaf, Silver Stem Fine Cannabis, Trees, The Herbal Center at Peoria Crossing and Tru Cannabis all have some form of Ogre, and wholesale brand Willie’s Reserve sells it at other dispensaries around the state, too. I like the Willie’s Reserve option; grown by Denver-based Bloom County, it leans sativa and has plump, dense calyxes that meld together for monstrous buds perfect for ripping off as you stuff bong snappers.

Looks: Limited pistil coverage and a hypnotizing blanket of resin glands make Ogre more of a Prince Charming than a monster. The strain is generally thick and dense, packaged in round, cone-shaped buds with an intense coat of trichomes that enhances the strain’s forest-green color.

Smell: Similar to what a real ogre would probably smell like, Ogre cannabis definitely has some armpit qualities — though not necessarily in a bad way. Its pungent, almost-musty skunky scents are balanced with nutty citrus notes and a soil overtone reminiscent of the garden in your front yard.

Flavor: Skunk and soil notes dominate the profile, with sharp flavors of lemon and hints of rubber, hash and wood rounding it out.

Effects: Ogre’s effects hit the body and mind simultaneously, and that combination can eat the wit of the inexperienced. But unless you’re power-ripping through bowl after bowl, Ogre is a gentle strain with a gentle comedown, good for any creative project or specific task. Don’t try to do too much at once, though, because focus is delicate with this one.

Home grower’s take: “I’ve had different versions of this plant, both in the grow and in terms of how the highs feel. The short and dense ones, definitely indica, are a little easier to deal with, I think. Just less fussy and more responsive to nutrients. I think I increased my yield by about 30 percent with basic nutes, and you can take it down in eight weeks — nine, tops. The sativa cuts like to stretch a little after midway through, and I don’t think they yield as much. Both have this skunky mix of lemon and old socks, kind of. Not my favorite, but people who miss those old Skunk strains tend to like it.”

Is there a strain you’d like to see profiled? Email marijuana@westword.com.

