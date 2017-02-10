OJAI Energetics Introduces the Next Generation of CBD

Kate McKee Simmons

Coloradans are known for our commitment to sustainable practices and organic products, but California's OJAI Energetics is the first company in the hemp space to get certification as a B Corporation — a designation for businesses that are leaders of global movements and use their work as a force for good.

OJAI operates off of wind power, uses completely recyclable packaging, and encapsulates its CBD in water so that your system digests it faster and more easily.

There are two types of cannabinoid receptors: the CB1 variety, which exists in the brain, and the CB2 variety, which is in the immune system and so throughout the rest of the body. Each of these receptors responds to CBD and works to regulate a number of activities, including mood, brain function, memory, sleep and appetite, as well as immune and pain response.

OJAI founder and CEO Will Kleidon says that medical patients will feel the effects of his CBD tincture in one minute, since each milligram of CBD is encapsulated in microbubbles of water, allowing the body to absorb the medicine faster. Because cannabinoids are fat-soluble, CBD usually takes about thirty minutes to get into your blood. By that point, Kleidon notes, 90 percent of what has been digested has been destroyed. "CBD is a vital nutrient," he notes.

Cannabinoids can be made water-soluble through synthetically modified petroleum, but OJAI's process is completely organic. "One milligram is the equivalent of ten regular CBD," Kleidon says. "Our company is, in essence, of the plant — not just trying to make money from it."

Eighty percent of the issues that humans face, whether physical or emotional, are endocannabinoid-based, Kleidon adds, and OJAI can help.

OJAI president Stanton Barrett agrees. A former NASCAR driver, Hollywood director and longtime stuntman, he learned of the benefits of CBD after suffering work-related injuries. "My body has endured some serious injuries, long-term side effects, along with significant aches and pains," he says. "Because of the current rules around professional racing, I am unable to reap the benefits of super-CBD; however, I am a firm believer in its effectiveness and have witnessed firsthand its ability to provide support for post-sport recovery and overall well-being.

"I can't stress enough how valuable this phytonutrient is for athletes like myself who suffer the consequences of an active lifestyle and career," he continues. "We need to break down the stigma associated with this natural plant and its cannabinoids that effectively work with our body's own endocannabinoid system."

When the OJAI tincture is applied in the mouth, it tastes bitter. That's intentional, Kleidon explains; soon, usually after two droppers, the taste turns sweet, which shows that you've had the appropriate dose.

Doses may change from day to day. Most people generally need two droppers, Kleidon says, but if you're coming down with a cold or you're more stressed, it'll take longer for the tincture to taste sweet: That's an indication that your body is telling you to slow down or take better care of yourself. And as your endocannabinoid system starts working better, you'll need less.

"What's unique in the delivery system is that people feel the benefits on the spot," Kleidon says. "It's like an engine. We've been idling the engine our whole lives. You got to prime the pump. If you don't get enough in, it's not going to kick into gear."

